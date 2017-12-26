NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8742 .8742

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.53 1.56

Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.15 15.15

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0850 2.0850

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2255 1.2255

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4230 1.4230

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2112 2112

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5593 5593

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 56.23 56.23

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.00 172.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 85.66 85.66

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.42¾ 3.24¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.44¼ 9.35¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 308.40 308.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.17¼ 4.20

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.21 7.21¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.48¼ 2.47½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .333/8 .333/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .317/8 .317/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .9692 .9563

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8200 8200

Copper Cathode full plate 3.1838 3.2145

Gold Handy & Harman 1263.00 1268.05

Silver Handy & Harman 16.415 16.415

Lead per metric ton LME 2473.00 2491.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 923.00 912.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 923.50 923.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.4668 1.4618

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.13 75.48

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 59.85 59.85

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.61 2.61

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

