Welcome to this luxurious haven of modern living and sophisticated design! Nestled in the peaceful, sought-after Preserves neighborhood in St. John, this immaculate home is better than new (under 2 years old) and boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an array of high-end features that define contemporary comfort and elegance. With a flawless blend of style and functionality, this property is the epitome of your dream home. The property is move-in ready featuring a professionally landscaped yard, sprinkler system, reverse osmosis water filtration, all window treatments, and an epoxy floor in the heated garage. Step inside to discover an inviting open floor plan that seamlessly connects the living spaces. The heart of the home is undoubtedly the chef's kitchen, with walk-in pantry.From the gleaming hardwood floors to the elegant fixtures and finishes, every detail has been meticulously chosen to exude quality and luxury.