Prep
Thursday’s Results
Boys Golf
Lake Central Regional
AT SANDY PINES, Par 72
(Top 3 teams and Top 2 low individuals, excluding those individuals who advance with a team, advance to state finals June 13-14 at Prairie View GC, Carmel)
1. VALPARAISO 299, 2. PENN 316, 3. CHESTERTON 320, 4. SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH 321, 5. MUNSTER 324, 6. CROWN POINT 329, 7. TWIN LAKES 337, 8. LAKE CENTRAL 339, 9. MISHAWAKA MARIAN 345, 10. NEW PRAIRIE 353, 11. RENSSELAER 358, 12. ROCHESTER 367, 13. BOONE GROVE 376, 14. LAPORTE 383, 15. JOHN GLENN 404.
Medalist – Colin Kaleth (Valparaiso) 73
Individuals advancing without a team
Torin Mulcahy (Munster) 75, Jacob Palmer (Trinity Greenlawn) 75.
Local team results
VALPARAISO – Colin Kaleth 73, Aidan Gonzalez 74, Liam Utesch 74, Roman Locke 78, Alex Carson 80.
CHESTERTON – Paul Scott 75, Phil Scott 78, Joe Ennis 83, Bo Smith 84, Noah Bazil 93.
MUNSTER – Torin Mulcahy 75, Samuel Landmesser 81, Eric Stojkovich 83, John Hayes 85, Cole Eplawy 86.
CROWN POINT – Ray Filter 77, Sean Ward 80, Ryan Head 85, Carson Grainger 87, Luke Sargent 107.
LAKE CENTRAL – Tyler Morton 81, Logan Carroll 81, Troy Howell 88, Cole Robinson 89, Sebastian Darak 95.
BOONE GROVE – John Lukas 80, Braden Schultz 95, Justin Humpal 100, Jack Stevens 101, Gavin Lucas 102.
LAPORTE – Ryan Sittig 87, Aiden Mrozinski 95, Lukas Albin 98, Gavin Garrett 103, Brock Holmes 109.
Local individual results
Tyler Bush (Michigan City) 107; Christian Kim (Wheeler) 96, Sam Puent (Hanover Central) 91, Shawn Sullivan (Hobart) 131, James Sobecki (Lowell) 95, Colin Szczudlak (Portage) 110, Davis Peterson (DeMotte Christian) 90.
Pairings
Baseball
Semistates
Saturday, June 10
Class 4A at LaPorte
G1: Homestead vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Penn vs. Lake Central, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
Class 3A at Oak Hill
G1: Heritage vs. Frankfort, 10 a.m.
G2: Andrean vs. Norwell, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Kokomo
G1: Westview vs. Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
G2: Winchester vs. Delphi, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
Class A at Lafayette Jefferson
G1: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Marquette, 10 a.m.
G2: Wes-Del vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
Softball
State finals
Saturday, June 10
AT PURDUE UNIVERSITY
Class 4A
Penn vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
New Prairie vs. Tri-West Hendricks, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Andrean vs. North Posey, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Caston vs. Tecumseh, 3:30 p.m.
summer baseball
Wednesday’s Late Results
Lake County Corn Dogs 8, Southland Vikings 2
AT DOWLING PARK
Lake Co. Corn Dogs 002 003 102 — 8 10 2
Southland Vikings 001 100 000 — 2 7 1
2B – Schultz (CD); Merk, Harris (V). Pitching summary – CORN DOGS – Thometz (4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO), Balboa (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Bachman (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Lambridge (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO). VIKINGS – Lisle (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO), Maloney (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Harris (2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO). WP – Balboa. LP – Maloney (0-2). Leading hitters – CORN DOGS – Hall (2-4, 2 R), Nielsen (2-4, R), Schultz (2B, 3 RBI), Hansen (2 RBI). VIKINGS – Merk (2B, RBI), Harris (2B, R), Gurgone (RBI), Dunne (R). Records – Lake County Corn Dogs 9-1, Southland Vikings 4-3.
NWI Oilmen 15, Elkhart County 5
AT OIL CITY STADIUM
Elkhart Co. Miracle 000 301 1 — 5 7 3
NW Indiana Oilmen 310 911 x — 15 11 1
2B – Lesher, J. Miller (M); Phillips (O). 3B – Seymour (O). HR – B. Miller (M). Pitching summary – OILMEN – Laux (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), West (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO). WP – Laux (1-0). LP – Pinero (0-1). Leading hitters – OILMEN – Wright (3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI), Seymour (2-3, 3B, 3 R), Phillips (1-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI), Rossi (1-4, R, 2 RBI), Comia (1-4, R, 2 RBI). Records – Northwest Indiana Oilmen 3-3, Elkhart County Miracle 4-3.
Indiana Panthers 5, Griffith General 3
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Points Leaders
Through June 4
1. Alex Palou 273
2. Marcus Ericsson 222
3. Josef Newgarden 203
4. Scott Dixon 194
5. Pato O’Ward 191
6. Alexander Rossi 176
7. Scott McLaughlin 175
8. Will Power 172
9. Colton Herta 149
10. Felix Rosenqvist 148
11. Romain Grosjean 145
12. Kyle Kirkwood 142
13. Christian Lundgaard 136
14. Callum Ilott 116
15. Rinus VeeKay 108
16. Santino Ferrucci 105
17. Marcus Armstrong 101
18. Graham Rahal 99
19. David Malukas 91
20. Conor Daly 88
21. Devlin DeFrancesco 81
22. Helio Castroneves 80
23. Jack Harvey 78
24. Agustin Canapino 77
25. Simon Pagenaud 72
26. Benjamin Pedersen 61
27. Sting Ray Robb 55
28. Takuma Sato 37
29. Ed Carpenter 27
30. Ryan Hunter-Reay 20
31. Tony Kanaan 18
32. Marco Andretti 13
33. RC Enerson 5
33. Katherine Legge 5
Schedule-Winners
March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)
April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.
July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
BASEBALL
MLB
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORE
Angels 6, Cubs 2
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266
Happ lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .269
Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Tauchman cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .295
Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .241
Amaya c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Mervis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Mastrobuoni 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Totals 29 2 3 2 4 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moniak rf 3 0 1 3 1 1 .304
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Trout cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Thaiss c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .274
Drury 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .150
Rengifo lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .224
Neto ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239
Totals 31 6 8 6 6 10
Chicago 000 020 000 — 2 3 0
Los Angeles 000 114 00x — 6 8 0
LOB: Chicago 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B: Mancini (6), Ohtani (11), Moniak (5). HR: Trout (14), off Taillon; Rengifo (4), off Taillon. RBIs: Mancini (19), Amaya (5), Trout (35), Rengifo 2 (19), Moniak 3 (10). SB: Ohtani 2 (9), Rengifo (5). DP: Chicago 1; Los Angeles 1.
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Taillon, L, 1-4 51/3 5 4 4 4 5 7.02
Leiter Jr. 2/3 2 2 2 1 2 3.33
Rucker 2 1 0 0 1 3 5.04
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Barría 5 3 2 2 1 3 1.85
Joyce, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4.50
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 6.28
Bachman 2 0 0 0 0 3 1.29
Inherited runners-scored: Leiter Jr. 2-2. HBP: Rucker (Moniak). WP: Barría. T: 2:31. Att.: 28,817 (45,517).
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORE
White Sox 6, Yankees 5
FIRST GAME
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Robert Jr. cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .268
Jiménez rf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .258
Frazier rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .246
Vaughn 1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .247
Burger dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272
González 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Zavala c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .163
Totals 36 6 8 6 3 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .243
Kiner-Falefa cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Bauers lf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .243
LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Cabrera ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .200
McKinney cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Higashioka c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .223
Donaldson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .185
Totals 35 5 9 5 4 6
Chicago 022 000 200 — 6 8 0
New York 020 210 000 — 5 9 1
E: Cabrera (4). LOB: Chicago 7, New York 7. 2B: Burger (8), Robert Jr. (17), Higashioka (6), Bauers 2 (5). 3B: McKinney (1). HR: Burger (13), off Severino; Robert Jr. (14), off Severino; Moncada (3), off Severino; Jiménez (6), off King; Calhoun (4), off Lynn. RBIs: Burger 2 (31), Robert Jr. (31), Moncada (13), Jiménez 2 (24), Higashioka (16), Calhoun 3 (15), Cabrera (18). SB: Robert Jr. (3), González 2 (6). DP: Chicago 1.
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Lynn 5 8 5 5 3 4 6.72
Santos, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.05
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.12
López 1 0 0 0 0 2 5.00
Graveman, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 1 0 2.36
New York IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Severino 5 6 4 4 2 6 5.75
Cordero 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 3.24
Peralta 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2.81
King, L, 1-2 2 2 2 2 0 2 2.08
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Inherited runners-scored: Peralta 1-0. HBP: Severino (Vaughn). T: 2:43.
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Denver 2, Miami 1
G1: Denver 104, Miami 93
G2: Miami 111, Denver 108
G3: Denver 109, Miami 94
Friday: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Monday: at Denver, 7:30 p.m.
x-June 15: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-June 18: at Denver, 7 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778 —
New York 4 2 .667 1½
Chicago 5 3 .625 1½
Washington 3 3 .500 2½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 3
Indiana 1 5 .167 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875 —
Dallas 4 3 .571 2½
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 3
Seattle 1 4 .200 4½
Phoenix 1 4 .200 4½
Minnesota 1 6 .143 5½
Wednesday’s results
Minnesota at New York, ppd.
Dallas 84, Phoenix 79
Thursday’s result
Connecticut 94, Las Vegas 77
Friday’s games
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s games
No Games scheduled.
Sunday’s games
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
vegas 2, FLORIDA 0
Game 1: Vegas 5, Florida 2
Game 2: Vegas 7, Florida 2
Thursday: at Florida, (n)
Saturday: at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-June 13: at Vegas, 7 p.m.
x-June 16: at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-June 19: at Vegas, 7 p.m.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 12 1 3 39 26 15
Nashville 9 3 4 31 24 11
Philadelphia 9 4 3 30 27 15
New England 7 3 6 27 25 20
Atlanta 6 4 7 25 32 28
Columbus 7 6 3 24 33 24
D.C. United 6 6 5 23 24 21
Orlando City 6 4 5 23 20 17
Charlotte FC 6 8 3 21 22 30
CF Montréal 6 9 1 19 15 27
New York 4 6 7 19 11 16
Toronto FC 3 5 9 18 16 20
New York City FC 4 7 5 17 17 22
Chicago 3 5 8 17 21 25
Inter Miami CF 5 11 0 15 15 21
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 4 1 28 32 14
Seattle 8 6 3 27 21 14
Los Angeles FC 7 1 5 26 23 10
FC Dallas 6 5 5 23 19 18
San Jose 6 5 5 23 19 19
Vancouver 5 5 6 21 26 20
Minnesota United 5 6 5 20 15 18
Austin FC 5 7 4 19 17 23
Real Salt Lake 5 7 4 19 18 27
Houston 5 7 3 18 15 21
Portland 4 7 5 17 19 24
Sporting Kansas City 4 8 5 17 16 24
Colorado 2 8 7 13 14 25
LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26
Wednesday’s result
Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Saturday’s games
D.C. United at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s games
LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 12 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 5 1 4 19 25 11
San Diego 6 3 1 19 17 11
Washington 4 1 5 17 13 9
Gotham FC 5 3 2 17 12 9
OL Reign 5 4 1 16 17 13
Houston 4 3 3 15 9 9
North Carolina 4 4 2 14 10 11
Louisville 2 3 5 11 13 12
Orlando 3 6 1 10 7 15
Chicago 3 6 1 10 14 23
Angel City 2 5 3 9 13 19
Kansas City 3 7 0 9 10 18
Sunday’s result
San Diego 1, Gotham FC 0
Monday’s result
Chicago 2, Angel City 1
Friday’s game
San Diego at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Angel City at Washington, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at OL Reign, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Gotham FC at Houston, 6 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA Finals
FRIDAY
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver 3½ (210½) MIAMI
MLB
FRIDAY
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
TAMPA BAY -174 Texas +146
N.Y YANKEES -164 Boston +138
BALTIMORE -172 Kansas City +144
Minnesota -118 TORONTO +100
Houston -132 CLEVELAND +112
LA ANGELS -136 Seattle +116
National League
N.Y Mets -120 PITTSBURGH +102
LA Dodgers OFF PHILADELPHIA OFF
ATLANTA -200 Washington +168
ST. LOUIS -174 Cincinnati +146
San Diego -180 COLORADO +152
Chicago Cubs -118 SAN FRANCISCO +100
Interleague
Arizona -142 DETROIT +120
CHI. WHITE SOX -142 Miami +120
MILWAUKEE -235 Oakland +194
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Chris Murphy to Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Matt Dermody from Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 5. Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Randy Vazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham. Recalled RHP Yonny Chirinos from Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Zach Thompson outright to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Michael Tonkin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Roddery Munoz to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Salazar to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded 3B Joe Rizzo to Detroit in exchange for future considerations.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Matt Bush to Nashville 9IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Cederlind on a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed LHP Joe La Sorsa off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Released RHP Erasmo Ramirez.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed CB Kyler McMichael off waivers from Buffalo. Released LB Marvin Pierre.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed DT Jalen Dalton and RB Tiyon off waivers.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DE Frank Clark to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Demarcus Robinson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Dalvin Cook.
NEW YORK JETS — Released DB Will Parks.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LBs SirVocea Dennis and Jose Ramirez TE, Payne Durham, CB Josh Hayes and WR Trey Palmer.
COLLEGE
MANHATTAN — Named Irma Garcia interim director of athletics.
ON THIS DATE
June 9
1888 — James McLaughlin sets the record for wins by a jockey in the Belmont Stakes, six, when he rides Sir Dixon to a 12-length victory. McLaughlin’s record is matched by Eddie Arcaro in 1955.
1945 — Hoop Jr. wins the Kentucky Derby, which is run one month after a national wartime government ban on racing is lifted.
1984 — Swale, ridden by Laffit Pincay, wins the Belmont Stakes by four lengths over Pine Circle. Swale dies eight days later.
1991 — In the first all-American men’s final at the French Open since 1954, Jim Courier rallies to beat Andre Agassi 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 for his first Grand Slam title.
2008 — Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the sixth player sixth player in baseball history to reach 600 homers with a drive off Mark Hendrickson in the first inning of the Cincinnati Reds’ 9-4 victory over the Florida Marlins.
2010 — Chicago’s Patrick Kane sneaks the puck past Michael Leighton 4:10 into overtime, stunning Philadelphia and lifting the Blackhawks to a 4-3 overtime win in Game 6 for their first Stanley Cup championship since 1961.