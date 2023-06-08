Prep

Thursday’s Results

Boys Golf

Lake Central Regional

AT SANDY PINES, Par 72

(Top 3 teams and Top 2 low individuals, excluding those individuals who advance with a team, advance to state finals June 13-14 at Prairie View GC, Carmel)

1. VALPARAISO 299, 2. PENN 316, 3. CHESTERTON 320, 4. SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH 321, 5. MUNSTER 324, 6. CROWN POINT 329, 7. TWIN LAKES 337, 8. LAKE CENTRAL 339, 9. MISHAWAKA MARIAN 345, 10. NEW PRAIRIE 353, 11. RENSSELAER 358, 12. ROCHESTER 367, 13. BOONE GROVE 376, 14. LAPORTE 383, 15. JOHN GLENN 404.

Medalist – Colin Kaleth (Valparaiso) 73

Individuals advancing without a team

Torin Mulcahy (Munster) 75, Jacob Palmer (Trinity Greenlawn) 75.

Local team results

VALPARAISO – Colin Kaleth 73, Aidan Gonzalez 74, Liam Utesch 74, Roman Locke 78, Alex Carson 80.

CHESTERTON – Paul Scott 75, Phil Scott 78, Joe Ennis 83, Bo Smith 84, Noah Bazil 93.

MUNSTER – Torin Mulcahy 75, Samuel Landmesser 81, Eric Stojkovich 83, John Hayes 85, Cole Eplawy 86.

CROWN POINT – Ray Filter 77, Sean Ward 80, Ryan Head 85, Carson Grainger 87, Luke Sargent 107.

LAKE CENTRAL – Tyler Morton 81, Logan Carroll 81, Troy Howell 88, Cole Robinson 89, Sebastian Darak 95.

BOONE GROVE – John Lukas 80, Braden Schultz 95, Justin Humpal 100, Jack Stevens 101, Gavin Lucas 102.

LAPORTE – Ryan Sittig 87, Aiden Mrozinski 95, Lukas Albin 98, Gavin Garrett 103, Brock Holmes 109.

Local individual results

Tyler Bush (Michigan City) 107; Christian Kim (Wheeler) 96, Sam Puent (Hanover Central) 91, Shawn Sullivan (Hobart) 131, James Sobecki (Lowell) 95, Colin Szczudlak (Portage) 110, Davis Peterson (DeMotte Christian) 90.

Pairings

Baseball

Semistates

Saturday, June 10

Class 4A at LaPorte

G1: Homestead vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Penn vs. Lake Central, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Class 3A at Oak Hill

G1: Heritage vs. Frankfort, 10 a.m.

G2: Andrean vs. Norwell, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Kokomo

G1: Westview vs. Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

G2: Winchester vs. Delphi, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Class A at Lafayette Jefferson

G1: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Marquette, 10 a.m.

G2: Wes-Del vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Softball

State finals

Saturday, June 10

AT PURDUE UNIVERSITY

Class 4A

Penn vs. Roncalli, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

New Prairie vs. Tri-West Hendricks, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Andrean vs. North Posey, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Caston vs. Tecumseh, 3:30 p.m.

summer baseball

Wednesday’s Late Results

Lake County Corn Dogs 8, Southland Vikings 2

AT DOWLING PARK

Lake Co. Corn Dogs 002 003 102 — 8 10 2

Southland Vikings 001 100 000 — 2 7 1

2B – Schultz (CD); Merk, Harris (V). Pitching summary – CORN DOGS – Thometz (4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO), Balboa (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Bachman (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Lambridge (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO). VIKINGS – Lisle (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO), Maloney (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Harris (2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO). WP – Balboa. LP – Maloney (0-2). Leading hitters – CORN DOGS – Hall (2-4, 2 R), Nielsen (2-4, R), Schultz (2B, 3 RBI), Hansen (2 RBI). VIKINGS – Merk (2B, RBI), Harris (2B, R), Gurgone (RBI), Dunne (R). Records – Lake County Corn Dogs 9-1, Southland Vikings 4-3.

NWI Oilmen 15, Elkhart County 5

AT OIL CITY STADIUM

Elkhart Co. Miracle 000 301 1 — 5 7 3

NW Indiana Oilmen 310 911 x — 15 11 1

2B – Lesher, J. Miller (M); Phillips (O). 3B – Seymour (O). HR – B. Miller (M). Pitching summary – OILMEN – Laux (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), West (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO). WP – Laux (1-0). LP – Pinero (0-1). Leading hitters – OILMEN – Wright (3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI), Seymour (2-3, 3B, 3 R), Phillips (1-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI), Rossi (1-4, R, 2 RBI), Comia (1-4, R, 2 RBI). Records – Northwest Indiana Oilmen 3-3, Elkhart County Miracle 4-3.

Indiana Panthers 5, Griffith General 3

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Points Leaders

Through June 4

1. Alex Palou 273

2. Marcus Ericsson 222

3. Josef Newgarden 203

4. Scott Dixon 194

5. Pato O’Ward 191

6. Alexander Rossi 176

7. Scott McLaughlin 175

8. Will Power 172

9. Colton Herta 149

10. Felix Rosenqvist 148

11. Romain Grosjean 145

12. Kyle Kirkwood 142

13. Christian Lundgaard 136

14. Callum Ilott 116

15. Rinus VeeKay 108

16. Santino Ferrucci 105

17. Marcus Armstrong 101

18. Graham Rahal 99

19. David Malukas 91

20. Conor Daly 88

21. Devlin DeFrancesco 81

22. Helio Castroneves 80

23. Jack Harvey 78

24. Agustin Canapino 77

25. Simon Pagenaud 72

26. Benjamin Pedersen 61

27. Sting Ray Robb 55

28. Takuma Sato 37

29. Ed Carpenter 27

30. Ryan Hunter-Reay 20

31. Tony Kanaan 18

32. Marco Andretti 13

33. RC Enerson 5

33. Katherine Legge 5

Schedule-Winners

March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)

April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.

July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

BASEBALL

MLB

WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORE

Angels 6, Cubs 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283

Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266

Happ lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .269

Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Tauchman cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .295

Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .241

Amaya c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .292

Mervis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176

Mastrobuoni 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161

Totals 29 2 3 2 4 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Moniak rf 3 0 1 3 1 1 .304

Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .275

Trout cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265

Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284

Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .305

Thaiss c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .274

Drury 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258

Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .150

Rengifo lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .224

Neto ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239

Totals 31 6 8 6 6 10

Chicago 000 020 000 — 2 3 0

Los Angeles 000 114 00x — 6 8 0

LOB: Chicago 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B: Mancini (6), Ohtani (11), Moniak (5). HR: Trout (14), off Taillon; Rengifo (4), off Taillon. RBIs: Mancini (19), Amaya (5), Trout (35), Rengifo 2 (19), Moniak 3 (10). SB: Ohtani 2 (9), Rengifo (5). DP: Chicago 1; Los Angeles 1.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Taillon, L, 1-4 51/3 5 4 4 4 5 7.02

Leiter Jr. 2/3 2 2 2 1 2 3.33

Rucker 2 1 0 0 1 3 5.04

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Barría 5 3 2 2 1 3 1.85

Joyce, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4.50

Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 6.28

Bachman 2 0 0 0 0 3 1.29

Inherited runners-scored: Leiter Jr. 2-2. HBP: Rucker (Moniak). WP: Barría. T: 2:31. Att.: 28,817 (45,517).

THURSDAY’S BOX SCORE

White Sox 6, Yankees 5

FIRST GAME

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .265

Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .266

Robert Jr. cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .268

Jiménez rf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .258

Frazier rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Moncada 3b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .246

Vaughn 1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .247

Burger dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272

González 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205

Zavala c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .163

Totals 36 6 8 6 3 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Calhoun rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .243

Kiner-Falefa cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .229

Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .249

Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .283

Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242

Bauers lf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .243

LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235

Cabrera ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .200

McKinney cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250

Higashioka c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .223

Donaldson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .185

Totals 35 5 9 5 4 6

Chicago 022 000 200 — 6 8 0

New York 020 210 000 — 5 9 1

E: Cabrera (4). LOB: Chicago 7, New York 7. 2B: Burger (8), Robert Jr. (17), Higashioka (6), Bauers 2 (5). 3B: McKinney (1). HR: Burger (13), off Severino; Robert Jr. (14), off Severino; Moncada (3), off Severino; Jiménez (6), off King; Calhoun (4), off Lynn. RBIs: Burger 2 (31), Robert Jr. (31), Moncada (13), Jiménez 2 (24), Higashioka (16), Calhoun 3 (15), Cabrera (18). SB: Robert Jr. (3), González 2 (6). DP: Chicago 1.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Lynn 5 8 5 5 3 4 6.72

Santos, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.05

Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.12

López 1 0 0 0 0 2 5.00

Graveman, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 1 0 2.36

New York IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Severino 5 6 4 4 2 6 5.75

Cordero 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 3.24

Peralta 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2.81

King, L, 1-2 2 2 2 2 0 2 2.08

Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Inherited runners-scored: Peralta 1-0. HBP: Severino (Vaughn). T: 2:43.

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Denver 2, Miami 1

G1: Denver 104, Miami 93

G2: Miami 111, Denver 108

G3: Denver 109, Miami 94

Friday: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Monday: at Denver, 7:30 p.m.

x-June 15: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-June 18: at Denver, 7 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 7 2 .778 —

New York 4 2 .667 1½

Chicago 5 3 .625 1½

Washington 3 3 .500 2½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 3

Indiana 1 5 .167 4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 7 1 .875 —

Dallas 4 3 .571 2½

Los Angeles 3 3 .500 3

Seattle 1 4 .200 4½

Phoenix 1 4 .200 4½

Minnesota 1 6 .143 5½

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota at New York, ppd.

Dallas 84, Phoenix 79

Thursday’s result

Connecticut 94, Las Vegas 77

Friday’s games

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s games

No Games scheduled.

Sunday’s games

Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

vegas 2, FLORIDA 0

Game 1: Vegas 5, Florida 2

Game 2: Vegas 7, Florida 2

Thursday: at Florida, (n)

Saturday: at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-June 13: at Vegas, 7 p.m.

x-June 16: at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-June 19: at Vegas, 7 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 12 1 3 39 26 15

Nashville 9 3 4 31 24 11

Philadelphia 9 4 3 30 27 15

New England 7 3 6 27 25 20

Atlanta 6 4 7 25 32 28

Columbus 7 6 3 24 33 24

D.C. United 6 6 5 23 24 21

Orlando City 6 4 5 23 20 17

Charlotte FC 6 8 3 21 22 30

CF Montréal 6 9 1 19 15 27

New York 4 6 7 19 11 16

Toronto FC 3 5 9 18 16 20

New York City FC 4 7 5 17 17 22

Chicago 3 5 8 17 21 25

Inter Miami CF 5 11 0 15 15 21

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 9 4 1 28 32 14

Seattle 8 6 3 27 21 14

Los Angeles FC 7 1 5 26 23 10

FC Dallas 6 5 5 23 19 18

San Jose 6 5 5 23 19 19

Vancouver 5 5 6 21 26 20

Minnesota United 5 6 5 20 15 18

Austin FC 5 7 4 19 17 23

Real Salt Lake 5 7 4 19 18 27

Houston 5 7 3 18 15 21

Portland 4 7 5 17 19 24

Sporting Kansas City 4 8 5 17 16 24

Colorado 2 8 7 13 14 25

LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26

Wednesday’s result

Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie

Saturday’s games

D.C. United at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 12 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Portland 5 1 4 19 25 11

San Diego 6 3 1 19 17 11

Washington 4 1 5 17 13 9

Gotham FC 5 3 2 17 12 9

OL Reign 5 4 1 16 17 13

Houston 4 3 3 15 9 9

North Carolina 4 4 2 14 10 11

Louisville 2 3 5 11 13 12

Orlando 3 6 1 10 7 15

Chicago 3 6 1 10 14 23

Angel City 2 5 3 9 13 19

Kansas City 3 7 0 9 10 18

Sunday’s result

San Diego 1, Gotham FC 0

Monday’s result

Chicago 2, Angel City 1

Friday’s game

San Diego at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Angel City at Washington, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at OL Reign, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Gotham FC at Houston, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NBA Finals

FRIDAY

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Denver 3½ (210½) MIAMI

MLB

FRIDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

TAMPA BAY -174 Texas +146

N.Y YANKEES -164 Boston +138

BALTIMORE -172 Kansas City +144

Minnesota -118 TORONTO +100

Houston -132 CLEVELAND +112

LA ANGELS -136 Seattle +116

National League

N.Y Mets -120 PITTSBURGH +102

LA Dodgers OFF PHILADELPHIA OFF

ATLANTA -200 Washington +168

ST. LOUIS -174 Cincinnati +146

San Diego -180 COLORADO +152

Chicago Cubs -118 SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

Arizona -142 DETROIT +120

CHI. WHITE SOX -142 Miami +120

MILWAUKEE -235 Oakland +194

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Chris Murphy to Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Matt Dermody from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 5. Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Randy Vazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham. Recalled RHP Yonny Chirinos from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Zach Thompson outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Michael Tonkin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Roddery Munoz to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Salazar to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded 3B Joe Rizzo to Detroit in exchange for future considerations.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Matt Bush to Nashville 9IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Cederlind on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed LHP Joe La Sorsa off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Released RHP Erasmo Ramirez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed CB Kyler McMichael off waivers from Buffalo. Released LB Marvin Pierre.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed DT Jalen Dalton and RB Tiyon off waivers.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DE Frank Clark to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Demarcus Robinson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Dalvin Cook.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DB Will Parks.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LBs SirVocea Dennis and Jose Ramirez TE, Payne Durham, CB Josh Hayes and WR Trey Palmer.

COLLEGE

MANHATTAN — Named Irma Garcia interim director of athletics.

ON THIS DATE

June 9

1888 — James McLaughlin sets the record for wins by a jockey in the Belmont Stakes, six, when he rides Sir Dixon to a 12-length victory. McLaughlin’s record is matched by Eddie Arcaro in 1955.

1945 — Hoop Jr. wins the Kentucky Derby, which is run one month after a national wartime government ban on racing is lifted.

1984 — Swale, ridden by Laffit Pincay, wins the Belmont Stakes by four lengths over Pine Circle. Swale dies eight days later.

1991 — In the first all-American men’s final at the French Open since 1954, Jim Courier rallies to beat Andre Agassi 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 for his first Grand Slam title.

2008 — Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the sixth player sixth player in baseball history to reach 600 homers with a drive off Mark Hendrickson in the first inning of the Cincinnati Reds’ 9-4 victory over the Florida Marlins.

2010 — Chicago’s Patrick Kane sneaks the puck past Michael Leighton 4:10 into overtime, stunning Philadelphia and lifting the Blackhawks to a 4-3 overtime win in Game 6 for their first Stanley Cup championship since 1961.