1 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $49,900

Opportunity to own a LAKE COTTAGE near Lake Eliza. Fixer upper with loads of potential!! 2 rooms upstairs are open to each other, could easily add a door and a closet. Perfect for year round or a COZY SUMMER COTTAGE. Property to be sold as is, seller unable to make repairs. Furnace is newer-Roof and some windows are newer.

