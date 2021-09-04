1 Bedroom Home in Munster - $232,315

Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village. C V is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, LIVE, SHOP,DINE. *Spacious 952 sq ft *1 bedroom, 1 bath, the Heritage Park model (H),is available at this price on the 2nd floor. The price increases with each higher floor. Units have 9' or 10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Patio doors that open for fresh air, a Juliet balcony *In unit laundry *There is only 1 Heritage Park unit available on each floor (total of 3 per building) Located near the stairwell with views of the landscaped patio area *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens.A Single Garage space is sold separately,$28,960, includes a secure storage area.