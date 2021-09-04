1 Bedroom Home in Munster - $289,569

Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village, Walkable, Lifestyle Center, unique living experience, where you LIVE,SHOP,DINE. *1 bedroom,1.5 baths, Sunny Side Park unit ( I ), available at this price is on the 2nd floor, only 3 available. The price increases with each higher floor. Units have 9' or 10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, appliances, Tiled shower, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Some units will have patio doors that open for fresh air, a Juliet balcony *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens *10 different floor plans available in this development. Underground Garage space is sold separately at $28,960 includes a secure storage area