Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village, Walkable,Lifestyle Center, unique living experience,where you LIVE,SHOP,DINE. *1 bedroom,1.5 baths, Sunny Side Park unit ( I ), available at this price is on the 2nd floor, only 3 available. The price increases with each higher floor. Underground Garage space is sold separately at $28,673. includes a secure storage area *9 & 10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, appliances,Tiled shower, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Some units will have patio doors that open for fresh air, a Juliet balcony *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events,golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens *10 different floor plans available in this development. $1000 holds your unit NOW HOLDING UNITS
1 Bedroom Home in Munster - $289,569
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The woman's boyfriend was charged Saturday with felony neglect of a dependent, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
- Updated
"If you want to get hired here, now's the time."
- Updated
Eric K. White, 20, of Calumet City, is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in the deaths of his 20-year-old girlfriend and their 1-year-old son.
- Updated
"(Lucia 'Lucy' Gonzalez) was a wonderful woman, and ultimately she gave her life so society could be saved from Mr. Wilbourn," a deputy prosecutor said.
- Updated
Charges allege the 6-year-old North Chicago, Illinois, boy became unresponsive after he was forced to take a cold shower, according to the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office.
- Updated
The Highland Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that may have been intentionally set Monday night inside the Meijer store.
Seidelman is wanted on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment.
- Updated
The Lansing Walmart will remain temporarily closed for the foreseeable future someone set fires there this weekend.
Jeremy James Davis, 40, of Lake Station, faces charges of aggravated battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, according to Lake Superior Court records.
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.