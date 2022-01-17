Beautiful 4 story elevator building in Centennial Village, Walkable,Lifestyle Center, unique living experience, where you LIVE,SHOP,DINE. *1 bedroom,1.5 baths, Sunny Side Park unit ( I ), *9' ceilings *Spacious Great Room *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, G E appliances, Tiled shower, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Patio doors that open for fresh air *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building Underground heated Garage space is sold separately at $28,960. includes a secure storage area *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement (requirements) *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens *10 different floor plans available in this development. $1000 holds your unit NOW HOLDING UNITS
1 Bedroom Home in Munster - $308,873
