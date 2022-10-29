Beautiful 4 story elevator building in Centennial Village, Walkable,Lifestyle Center, unique living experience, where you LIVE,SHOP,DINE. *1 bedroom,1.5 baths, Sunny Side Park unit ( I ), *10' ceilings *Spacious Great Room *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, G E appliances, Tiled shower, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Patio doors that open for fresh air *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *Underground heated Garage space is sold separately at $28,960. includes a secure storage area *10 yr Graduated Real Estate tax abatement (requirements) *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens *This is a No smoking, No Pet building MONTHLY HOA DUES ARE $209.57
1 Bedroom Home in Munster - $333,953
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
WATCH NOW: Child pulled from Portage home strewn with feces, loaded gun and intoxicated mom, cops say
"It also appeared that (the child) had been left to play with the feces as it was smeared on the walls and on her things."
"Not only does the pain from the accident still sit with him, he's in pain every day. They say it will be that way for a long time and will probably never change."
A 16-year-old boy made an initial appearance Monday on charges he and another person gunned down two teenagers late Oct. 2 after they all took a firearm and marijuana from a stolen car.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
The woman told a relative about 40 minutes before the shooting she was sitting in her car because the defendant was "acting crazy," records state.
Porter County teen accused in fatal shooting released from detention; prosecutors weigh waiver to adult court
Porter County Juvenile Probation Officer Julie Jozwiak opposed the girl's release saying not enough of the details have yet been provided by police.
"No family members, witnesses, or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information," police said.
Cleveland-Cliff's profit plunged substantially from the $1.3 billion it made in the third quarter of 2021.
Portillo's plans to bring its famous Chicago dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, Italian Beef sandwiches and chocolate cake to Schererville in a few weeks.