10 ways to spend rainy days in the Region

4. Visit the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, which is reopening on Saturdays starting this month after a long COVID-19 closure. See the evolution of sports mascots, let the kids work off some energy and have some hands-on fun.

5. Make it a game day. Let each person in the family pick a board game or card game to play together. You can even try your hand at making up your own games. It’s also a good time to pull out those lengthy games that last a little longer, like Monopoly. Have a special prize for the winner of each game — or let the winner go first on the next game.

6. Get out for some playtime at BellaBoo’s Children’s Play & Discovery Center in Lake Station. Full of plenty of opportunities for imaginative play, your kids will enjoy the opportunity to be creative in a number of different settings, including a water room, train room, construction room, art studio, pretend village and more.

7. Go bowling. If you’ve got little ones who have never bowled before, introduce them to the sport. And if they have bowled before, find a new bowling alley to introduce them to. There are several alleys throughout the Region to bowl some strikes and spares with the kiddos at, among them Plaza Lanes in Highland, Set ‘Em Up Lanes in Griffith, Inamn’s Bowling and Recreation Center in Valparaiso.