10 ways to spend rainy days in the Region

April is known to be a month of showers, and although a heavy rainfall may keep you from having much fun outside, there is plenty of fun to be had at home or inside some of the attractions in the Region. Here are a few ideas to keep in your back pocket for when it's raining cats and dogs outside your window and you've got little ones to keep entertained.
1. Do some candy shopping at Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. If you’re a fan of gummies and other Albanese treats, this is where you can find them at the lowest prices. The exterior of the candy factory has a fun, colorful facade that has lured in sweets-seeking shoppers for over 30 years. Give the kiddos a candy budget to pick out favorites or let them pick out treats to surprise loved ones with.
2. Make it a theme day. Pick a color or a character or country and spend the day doing things that match the theme. If you pick “green,” find some green foods to eat. Look up a recipe for homemade play dough and use food coloring to make it green. Wear green clothes. Do a craft with green things you find around the house. Do some drawing or painting with green as the prominent color. Have a contest to see who can list the most green things.
3. Go out for tea time at Merrillville Tea Room. Have the kids dress in their best — with fancy hats — and venture out for an elegant lunch together. Take a few minutes to look up etiquette rules so that the little ones can do their best to impress.
4. Visit the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, which is reopening on Saturdays starting this month after a long COVID-19 closure. See the evolution of sports mascots, let the kids work off some energy and have some hands-on fun.
5. Make it a game day. Let each person in the family pick a board game or card game to play together. You can even try your hand at making up your own games. It’s also a good time to pull out those lengthy games that last a little longer, like Monopoly. Have a special prize for the winner of each game — or let the winner go first on the next game.
6. Get out for some playtime at BellaBoo’s Children’s Play & Discovery Center in Lake Station. Full of plenty of opportunities for imaginative play, your kids will enjoy the opportunity to be creative in a number of different settings, including a water room, train room, construction room, art studio, pretend village and more.
7. Go bowling. If you’ve got little ones who have never bowled before, introduce them to the sport. And if they have bowled before, find a new bowling alley to introduce them to. There are several alleys throughout the Region to bowl some strikes and spares with the kiddos at, among them Plaza Lanes in Highland, Set ‘Em Up Lanes in Griffith, Inamn’s Bowling and Recreation Center in Valparaiso.
8. Declare it a cooking day and stage your own cooking show or create your own restaurant and let the kids call the shots on the menu. Learning basic cooking skills will be extremely helpful to them in the future and kids learn best by doing, so give them a hands-on opportunity. Help with the cutting and moving of hot pots and pans, but let the kids get a taste of what the prep is like and give them a lesson in plating and setting a proper table. Maybe they'll even be willing to switch it up and play waiter, serving up dinner while you sit back and enjoy.
9. If you have kids who are pre-teens or teens, take a trip over the border to Accelerate Indoor Speedway in Mokena, Illinois, where they’ll have a blast on Italian-made, high-speed go-karts that give you the thrill of Formula-1 racing. Kids must be 8 or older to race. There’s also an arcade in the facility, so you can play a few rounds between races.
10. It may have been a long time since you’ve been out to see a movie in a theater. A lot of theaters have remained closed during the pandemic or are running on limited hours. Rediscover the wonder of sinking down into a seat in a dark theater with a bucket of popcorn and forgetting about what’s going on in the rest of the world outside those theater doors. AMC Theaters in Michigan City, Hobart and Showplace 12 in Schererville are open three days a week, and Showplace 16 in Schererville has daily showings. Some of the kid-friendly PG-rated movies you can see this month are "Tom & Jerry: The Movie" and "Raya and the Last Dragon." Older kids may enjoy the PG-13 action in "Godzilla vs. Kong" or "Wonder Woman 1984."