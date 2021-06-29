1st Source Corp. names new board members

1st Source Corp., the parent company of 1st Source Bank, has added two new members to its board of directors.

The South Bend-based bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, elected Tracy Graham and Ronda Shrewsburg Weybright to its. Graham is managing partner of Graham Allen Partners and CEO Aunalytucs, and Weybright is president and CEO of RealAmerica.

“We are pleased to add these two board members who bring us greater diversity of thought and perspective. Their backgrounds and experience will blend well with our already strong board and their strategic guidance will surely add value to the future of our organization,” 1st Source Chairman and CEO Chris Murphy said.

Graham has worked as an entrepreneur and executive in the information technology industry for 25 years. He has experience acquiring and operating businesses that provide strategic and operational advice to small-market and mid-market companies.

He also serves on the boards of Lippert, the Horton Group and Davenport University.

Shrewsbury Weybright has worked in multifamily, commercial, land and office development for more than three decades. She founded RealAmerica Companies, holds Indiana principal brokers license and aims to provide quality affordable housing.