1st Source Corporation names new board members

1st Source Corporation, the parent company of 1st Source Bank, added two new board members.
The South Bend-based bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte Counties, elected Graham Allen Partners, LLC Managing Principal and Aunalytucs, Inc. CEO Tracy D. Graham and RealAmerica, LLC President and CEO Ronda Shrewsburg Weybright to its board of directors.
“We are pleased to add these two board members who bring us greater diversity of thought and perspective. Their backgrounds and experience will blend well with our already strong board and their strategic guidance will surely add value to the future of our organization,” 1st Source Chairman and CEO Chris Murphy said.
Graham has worked as an entrepreneur and executive in the information technology industry for 25 years. He has experience acquiring and operating businesses that provide strategic and operational advice to small-market and mid-market companies. The Notre Dame graduate is now focused on helping companies evolve with the help of analytics and artificial intelligence.
He also serves on the boards of Lippert, the Horton Group and Davenport University.
Shrewsbury Weybright has worked in multifamily, commercial, land and office development for more than three decades. She founded RealAmerica Companies, holds Indiana Principal Brokers License and aims to provide quality affordable housing.
She also founded the Legacy25 nonprofit and has been on the board of the Indianapolis Zoo, Near North Development Corporation and Young Presidents Organization.
“We are pleased our shareholders voted to add these strong leaders to our board of directors," Murphy said. "We know they will help the company deliver on its mission to help our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams by living our values and keeping our clients’ best interest in mind for the long term.”
The new board members replacing former 1st Source Bank President Jim Seitz and Hollady Properties Board Chairman John Phair, who are retiring from the 1st Source Board.
Current board members Melody Birmingham, the senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Duke Energy, Mark D. Schwabero, the recently retired chairman, CEO and director of Brunswick Corporation, were reelected to the board.
Their terms run through 2024.