1st Source Corporation names new board members

1st Source Corporation, the parent company of 1st Source Bank, added two new board members.

The South Bend-based bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte Counties, elected Graham Allen Partners, LLC Managing Principal and Aunalytucs, Inc. CEO Tracy D. Graham and RealAmerica, LLC President and CEO Ronda Shrewsburg Weybright to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to add these two board members who bring us greater diversity of thought and perspective. Their backgrounds and experience will blend well with our already strong board and their strategic guidance will surely add value to the future of our organization,” 1st Source Chairman and CEO Chris Murphy said.

Graham has worked as an entrepreneur and executive in the information technology industry for 25 years. He has experience acquiring and operating businesses that provide strategic and operational advice to small-market and mid-market companies. The Notre Dame graduate is now focused on helping companies evolve with the help of analytics and artificial intelligence.

He also serves on the boards of Lippert, the Horton Group and Davenport University.