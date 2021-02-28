2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by state health officials.
The two fatalities were included in 17 more reported across Indiana, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 18 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 12,142 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
Region death totals include 876 in Lake County, 259 in Porter County, 196 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 431 deaths statewide as probable, the same as the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
NWI COVID-19 case totals include 48,352 in Lake County, up 37 from the previous day; 16,180 in Porter County, up 24; 9,761 in LaPorte County, up six; and 3,159 in Jasper County, up five. Newton County remained at 965 cases.
Across Indiana there were 736 new positive cases reported. New cases were reported Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department reported seven patients hospitalized and 15,480 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,240 cases and 34,637 tested. Lansing had 2,984 cases and 27,857 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Through Sunday, 565,722 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 992,727 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.1% in Lake County, down from 5.6% the day before; 5.7% in Porter County, down from 5.9%; 5.4% in LaPorte County, up from 5.3%; 0.9% in Newton County, down from 1.8%; and 5% in Jasper County, down from 5.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.