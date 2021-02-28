2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

The Porter County Health Department reported seven patients hospitalized and 15,480 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,240 cases and 34,637 tested. Lansing had 2,984 cases and 27,857 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Through Sunday, 565,722 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 992,727 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.1% in Lake County, down from 5.6% the day before; 5.7% in Porter County, down from 5.9%; 5.4% in LaPorte County, up from 5.3%; 0.9% in Newton County, down from 1.8%; and 5% in Jasper County, down from 5.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.