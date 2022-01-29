AVAILABLE NOW! The modern designed Beverly unit has been upgraded the Designer package to include hard surface floors on the first floor and quartz counters in the kitchen. The open concept first floor includes the well-laid out kitchen and dining space opening up to the living room, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, including the master suite. Also upstairs, is a full bathroom with quartz counters and laundry/utility room. This house is built with some amazing technology, including eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen with a Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! This home is located in a subdivision with walking paths, a community pool, splashpad and park. It's close to Route 41 and shopping. Check it out today!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Richard D. Jones Jr., 42, is accused of beating and shooting 34-year-old Charietta Pritchett while two children, ages 11 and 9, were in another bedroom Monday at a Hammond home.
Here is a list of the latest schools canceled or delayed Monday because of inclement weather.
Frigid weather has caused closures and delays at several schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
The Gary man, whose name had not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office, was found in the driver's seat of a black 2006 Jeep SUV, police said.
Police obtained a search warrant to examine Johnson's phone and discovered he was using it immediately prior to the crash to view a website that displays pornographic videos, records state.
An Illinois State Trooper and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Chicago on Monday.
The chase ended in a crash and arrest at the 253.8 mile marker on northbound I-65, ISP said.
The man will be required to register as a sex offender for life, attorneys said.
Lake County Sheriff's Department officers arrested an 18-year-old St. John man for narcotics after a lengthy investigation.
A cold front will bring another round of lake-effect snow to NWI beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. Check out the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.