Upon entering the well laid out Beverly model, you'll come to a beautiful foyer that opens into the main living room. Upgraded to the Designer Package, the kitchen/dining combo is completely open concept on the 1st floor to the living space and has luxury vinyl plank floors. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space in the upgraded Mastercraft 42'' cabinets, and an island with a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry/utility room. This house is built with some amazing technology, including eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen with a Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $234,900
