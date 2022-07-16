READY NOW! The modern designed Beverly unit has been upgraded the Designer package to include hard surface floors on the first floor and quartz counters in the kitchen. The open concept first floor includes the well-laid out kitchen and dining space opening up to the living room, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, including the master suite. Also upstairs, is a full bathroom with quartz counters and laundry/utility room. This house is built with some amazing technology, including eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen with a Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! This home is located in a subdivision with walking paths, a community pool, splashpad and park. It's close to Route 41 and shopping. Check it out today! Pics of previously built home.
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $234,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A second officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and described the occupant as, "belligerently intoxicated."
A 72-year-old man went under the surface of the water in Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes National Park Sunday and had to be rescued by lifeguards.
Eleven region families were told to vacate their building Monday as an investigation revealed unsafe living conditions.
The vehicle drove off the roadway for an unknown reason, police said.
A Walmart employee described seeing Conn groping himself over his pants in front of a customer, police said.
"The Indiana State Police will be investigating the crash per Lake County's protocol," Gary police said.
A Lake Criminal Court jury must decide whether 8-month-old Maci Moor was shaken to death by her 32-year-old babysitter, Trisha Woodworth, or died of a stroke from accidental falls.
The single-vehicle crash took place at 11 p.m. Saturday on Calumet Avenue just north of Johnson Drive in Liberty Township, according to the Liberty Township Fire Department.
Porter County police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of the rollover crash on North Calumet Avenue, near the intersection with E. 632 North in Liberty Township.
"She said in order to do anything she wanted to do she had to submit to sexual abuse by (Limbrick)," the court document reads.