2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $239,900

Just like new. This exquisite paired villa will offer many updgrades here as well as maintenance free living. Walk into a spacious open concept with tons of natural light, vaulted ceiling and plenty of storage. The kitchen has large eat in area with maple cabinets, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Tasteful decorating through out recently painted and newer carpeting. A split floorplan is provided with privacy, bedroom and den on one end and master on the otherBackyard has large patio and overhang to enjoy sunny days and nights on your private patio. This is a beautifully designed 1600+ square foot villa with so many extras you could never build at this price, take advantage of this tastefully decorated well appointed paired villa and pamper yourself.