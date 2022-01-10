Just like new. This exquisite paired villa will offer many updgrades here as well as maintenance free living. Walk into a spacious open concept with tons of natural light, vaulted ceiling and plenty of storage. The kitchen has large eat in area with maple cabinets, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Tasteful decorating through out recently painted and newer carpeting. A split floorplan is provided with privacy, bedroom and den on one end and master on the otherBackyard has large patio and overhang to enjoy sunny days and nights on your private patio. This is a beautifully designed 1600+ square foot villa with so many extras you could never build at this price, take advantage of this tastefully decorated well appointed paired villa and pamper yourself.
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez denied the allegations, saying it was "important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption."
- Updated
Keontrell S. Gill, 19, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment with $120 he allegedly promised her so she would not call police, court records state.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
The woman died at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire at a Merrillville shooting range.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.
- Updated
Supporters of the plan said it's unconscionable the state of Indiana conditions the exercise of a constitutional right on the need to obtain a license from the state police before doing so.
- Updated
The woman's boyfriend was charged Saturday with felony neglect of a dependent, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
- Updated
A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected this year.
- Updated
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.