2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $240,000

Perfect Cordoba model paired villa with a beautiful open floor plan with a nice and bright sunroom off the kitchen. This home is only 2 years old and is in like new condition. Home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, multi-purpose den, and open concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen comes with all stainless appliances upgraded with maple cabinets, island includes breakfast bar, sink, dishwasher, recessed lighting, and Quick-step laminate plank flooring. Large master bedroom has a full bathroom which has a walk-in shower and also a walk-in closet. Off of the sunroom there is a concrete patio great for grill area. Open grass area behind home for added privacy. HOA includes mowing, landscaping, snow removal, and community pool, exercise room, and walking paths. This one will not last long!!! In top move-in condition!!!!