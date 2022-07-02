2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $244,990

The modern designed Beverly unit has been upgraded the Designer package to include hard surface floors on the first floor and quartz counters in the kitchen. The open concept first floor includes the well-laid out kitchen and dining space opening up to the living room, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, including the master suite. Also upstairs, is a full bathroom with quartz counters and laundry/utility room. This house is built with some amazing technology, including eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen with a Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! This home is located in a subdivision with walking paths, a community pool, splashpad and park. It's close to Route 41 and shopping. Check it out today! Pics of previously built home.