The beautiful Claire townhome features two bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, and an attached, two-car garage and is full of Designer upgrades! When you enter your home, you'll be greeted by a large open concept space with all vinyl plan flooring. The bright and airy dining room features backyard access and lays open to the kitchen. The spacious kitchen features Aristokraft 42'' cabinets and all stainless-steel GE appliances. Upstairs you will find a spacious secondary bedroom, luxurious owner's suite with a walk-in closet, a full bathroom that can be entered from the owner's suite or the hallway, and a large laundry room. Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen with a Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $260,815
