The Dundee was designed for space, comfort and style and is upgraded to the DESIGNER PACKAGE! Features two bedrooms, two-and-a half bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage. The open concept main floor is great for entertaining. The beautiful kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, a pantry, and ALL STAINLESS STEEL GE appliances. Past the kitchen sits private access to your garage, an extra closet, and downstairs powder room. Upstairs, your owner's suite features a large walk-in closet and private owner's bathroom with walk-in shower. Lastly, there is a spacious secondary bedroom and conveniently located, full hallway bathroom.Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $261,569
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"I asked her why she left (the child) at home and she said he was sleeping and did not want to wake him up," according to the incident report. "Ms. Scott then began to give excuses for her actions and continued to say that this was the first time she has done this."
- Updated
"Law enforcement asked Jimenez-Perez about the suitcases in the car, and he claimed to not know what was inside of them," the charges read.
- Updated
The employee appeared concerned about being held to blame for the group's arrest and said he only wanted Tiauna Lee to leave, police said.
A new 55,000-square-foot warehouse-style store will serve restaurant owners and other small businesses across the Region.
- Updated
Police were told the woman had thrown medical equipment around a room in the house. Police found equipment knocked over and left on the floor in the vicinity of soiled cat litter.
Colton E. Koszczymski, 30, was facing two felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show.
A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. Friday from blunt force injuries.
The man faces multiple OWI charges.
- Updated
Brittany C. Chambers' 6-month-old daughter died of multiple injuries after Chambers violated a safety plan she signed with the state by leaving the child in a boyfriend's care, court records state.
- Updated
By failing to follow the statutory guidelines regarding revoking a defendant's bond, Buckley violated rules of judicial conduct requiring judges comply with the law and "to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary and to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety."