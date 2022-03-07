2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $271,569

The Dundee was designed for space, comfort and style and is upgraded to the DESIGNER PACKAGE! Features two bedrooms, two-and-a half bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage. The open concept main floor is great for entertaining. The beautiful kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, a pantry, and ALL STAINLESS STEEL GE appliances. Past the kitchen sits private access to your garage, an extra closet, and downstairs powder room. Upstairs, your owner's suite features a large walk-in closet and private owner's bathroom with walk-in shower. Lastly, there is a spacious secondary bedroom and conveniently located, full hallway bathroom.Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.