The Dundee was designed for space, comfort and style and is upgraded to the DESIGNER PACKAGE! Features two bedrooms, two-and-a half bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage. The open concept main floor is great for entertaining. The beautiful kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, a pantry, and ALL STAINLESS STEEL GE appliances. Past the kitchen sits private access to your garage, an extra closet, and downstairs powder room. Upstairs, your owner's suite features a large walk-in closet and private owner's bathroom with walk-in shower. Lastly, there is a spacious secondary bedroom and conveniently located, full hallway bathroom.Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $271,569
Related to this story
Most Popular
"If you're a liquor store owner and you want to fill up a garbage can with Russian vodka, I'll throw the match and light it on fire," said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Police said they found nearly 8 ounces of marijuana and 4 ounces of suspected marijuana products and numerous smoking devices in a closet of a bedroom used by one the children.
"He admitted to using some cocaine because he needed 'power' for the fight," according to the police report.
Not every Region steel mill is being disinvested in. U.S. Steel plans to pump capital into its flagship mill, Gary Works.
Nikola I. Kutansky, 35, can be heard saying, "Red Rum," in a video he posted on Facebook of the alleged abuse, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A warrant permits a comprehensive search of Sheriff Oscar Martinez's cellphone, which was seized Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
McDonald's features robotic technology at some of its drive-thrus.
Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 37, was convicted of two counts of murder in the Oct. 16, 2020, shooting deaths of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, in Calumet Township
Police said they were dispatched to the store at 11:47 p.m. Saturday and told the two men entered with pistols and ordered the employee to the ground at gunpoint.
As of 3 p.m. students appeared to have been released from school.