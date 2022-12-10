This Dunbar model includes vinyl floors in the living/kitchen/dining space, that is open and melded together perfectly. The island in the kitchen is gigantic and can fit a large amount of seats and the kitchen is perfectly laid out. The master suite can fit a large bed and includes its own bathroom with quartz counters, two sinks, a walk in shower and a large walk in closet. The 2nd bathroom and bedroom are towards the front of the house and this great unit also includes laundry room in the hall by the garage. Moving outside, you'll be able to sit out under the covered back patio, right off the living room. The large family room has backyard access. The owners suite features a roomy walk-in closet and private bathroom. Includes eero's wifi, a Ring Doorbell, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. *Photos of Previously Built Home, please inquire for details*
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $281,990
