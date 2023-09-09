The upgraded Balsam Model is perfect for entertaining and includes the Designer package. Upon walking inside, you will be greeted with luxury vinyl flooring and an open concept kitchen, open office and living space. The kitchen is perfect for cooking luxurious meals with the extra large island and counter space. You can fit an army at the island, perfect for entertaining. The large living/dining space is perfect to stay a part of it all. The master bedroom includes a master bath with double sinks and quartz counters and a huge walk in closet. On the front side of the house, you'll find the 2nd bed & bath plus the laundry room. PLUS THIS ONE HAS A BACK COVERED PATIO! Includes a smart video doorbell, smart lock & smart thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! Photos of previously completed home -please inquire for details.