READY NOW, this open concept Balsam Model is perfect for entertaining. Upon walking inside, you will be greeted with luxury vinyl flooring and an open concept kitchen, open office and living space. The kitchen is perfect for cooking luxurious meals with the white quartz counters that perfectly complement the dark cabinets. You can fit an army at the island, perfect for entertaining. The large living/dining space is perfect to stay a part of it all. The master bedroom includes a master bath with double sinks and quartz counters and a huge walk in closet. On the front side of the house, you'll find the 2nd bed & bath plus the laundry room. This model is upgraded to the DESIGNER package and also includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $299,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Haley Losinski, 36, of Winfield, died Monday from blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.
Park Forest resident Elrice Williams, 29, received a 97 year sentence and Chicago resident Joe C. Pittman Jr., 29, received a 94 year sentence…
"Family of decedent made identification on scene," the coroner's office reported.
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
On Monday night, Crown Point Community School Corp. released the highly anticipated maps and details on redistricting for the 2023-34 school year.