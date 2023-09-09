This Dunbar model includes vinyl floors in the living/kitchen/dining space, that is open and melded together perfectly and includes the upgraded DESIGNER PACKAGE and a BACK COVERED PATIO! The island in the kitchen is gigantic and can fit a large amount of seats and the kitchen is perfectly laid out and includes the microwave, dishwasher & range. The master suite can fit a large bed and includes its own bathroom with quartz counters, two sinks, a walk in shower and a large walk in closet. The 2nd bathroom and bedroom are towards the front of the house and this great unit also includes laundry room in the hall by the garage. The large family room has backyard access. The owners suite features a roomy walk-in closet and private bathroom. Includes a smart video doorbell, smart lock & smart thermostat! *Photos of Previously Built Home, please inquire for details*
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $299,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Lake Superior Judge John Sedia said Aug. 24 his original ruling stands, even though the judge acknowledged it included a "regrettable ... pith…
"Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR said.
Older woman safely removed from home by firefighters after multiple departments respond to Labor Day blaze.
"The driver of the passenger vehicle had succeeded in exiting under his own power prior to firefighters' arrival, but was lying on the ground …