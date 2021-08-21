AVAILABLE IN OCTOBER! The DUNBAR model features 1825 finished sq. footage with 2 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms. You'll find a side-load garage and private entrance with front covered porch. UPGRADED TO THE DESIGNER PKG. Inside is a open concept living space that includes a kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a single bowl stainless sink and an extra large quartz island, perfect for entertaining.The owners suite is situated right off the kitchen, while the guest bedroom is on the opposite end of the home for privacy. Upgraded cabinets, beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout living except Shaw carpet in bedrooms and quartz counters in the baths. Outside you can relax under the front or back covered patio!Includes eero's wifi guarantee, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. *Pictures may be of a previously built home
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $309,900
