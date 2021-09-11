NEW Andare' at Rose Garden Estates development in Cedar Lake introducing the Napa, which has reimagined the home buying experience. Includes 9' ceilings throughout main living area including the sun room!! Kitchen island, Quartz countertops, 42 Aristokraft cabinets, all GE stainless steel appliances. Alongside the kitchen and dining area is the open space of the warm and welcoming family room. The Owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and private, spa-like bathroom, so that you may rest and relax in style. An open design melds the living area, dining room and kitchen, for which optional designer upgrades are available. A private study is situated off the foyer. A patio facilitates indoor-outdoor living, and adding a sunroom is an option for further enjoyment!!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $313,013
