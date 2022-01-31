Two porches for outdoor entertaining is just the start of this gorgeous Balsam model. Upon walking inside, you will be greeted with luxury vinyl flooring and an open concept kitchen, open office and living space. The kitchen is perfect for cooking luxurious meals with the white quartz counters that perfectly complement the dark cabinets. You can fit an army at the island, perfect for entertaining. The large living/dining space is perfect to stay a part of it all. The master bedroom includes a master bath with double sinks and quartz counters and a huge walk in closet. On the front side of the house, you'll find the 2nd bed & bath plus the laundry room. This model is upgraded to the DESIGNER package and also includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Photos of previously built model
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $316,897
