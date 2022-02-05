Two porches for outdoor entertaining is just the start of this gorgeous Balsam model. Upon walking inside, you will be greeted with luxury vinyl flooring and an open concept kitchen, open office and living space. The kitchen is perfect for cooking luxurious meals with the white quartz counters that perfectly complement the dark cabinets. You can fit an army at the island, perfect for entertaining. The large living/dining space is perfect to stay a part of it all. The master bedroom includes a master bath with double sinks and quartz counters and a huge walk in closet. On the front side of the house, you'll find the 2nd bed & bath plus the laundry room. This model is upgraded to the DESIGNER package and also includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Photos of previously built model
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $317,147
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's crash remains under investigation, and charges are being pursued against Damico in the August fatality, police said.
A Region priest believes evil still lingers on the property and cautioned people against going for a visit — and if they must, to bring religious protection.
Erik P. Long, 43, and Huston J. Bond, 32, were each being held without bond at the Lake County Jail on three counts of murder, Lake Criminal Court records showed.
Damico is charged in the August fatal crash with a felony count of reckless homicide and four misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, a court document states.
"I'm furious. The park should be free for all, or at least residents of the area. Relying on the honor system to do this is going to turn everyone who happens on a trail into a 'fare dodger.'"
The following schools are closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 4. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.
A homeowner told police she heard a crash and went outside to discover the mail truck had backed into her overhead garage door leaving large dents, broken glass and knocking it off its tracks.
"Defendant Lisa D'Amico negligently caused the collision between her vehicle and Tyler Scheidt," the legal complaint reads.
"I yelled for her to stop and put it in park, but was getting no response while she pressed the accelerator," the officer said.
The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time.