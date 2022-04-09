2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $319,900

Enjoy maintenance free living in a single family setting. Armani Development proudly presents a lovely 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home filled w/ a cut above the rest quality feel & packed w/ standard amenities that has become synonymous w/ their homes over the years. Open concept living in the great room/kitchen/dining areas feature hardwood flooring throughout. Dimensional cabinetry package w/ granite counters, stainless appliances are standard in the kitchen. Love the oversized island w/ room for several seats. Porcelain tile baths, 2 panel solid core doors, oversized decorative trim package, oil rubbed bronze hardware throughout are on display. My personal favorite feature is the 22x10 covered patio off the dinette. Need a quiet space to cozy up w/ a good book? Check out the office behind the glass panel French doors. Delightful master suite w/ oversized shower. Full bsmt is roughed in for additional bath. Finished garage. Maintenance fee covers all the grass & snow chores.