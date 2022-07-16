This Dunbar model includes vinyl floors in the living/kitchen/dining space, that is open and melded together perfectly. The island in the kitchen is gigantic and can fit a large amount of seats and the kitchen is perfectly laid out. The master suite can fit a large bed and includes its own bathroom with quartz counters, two sinks, a walk in shower and a large walk in closet. The 2nd bathroom and bedroom are towards the front of the house and this great unit also includes laundry room in the hall by the garage. Moving outside, you'll be able to sit out under the covered back patio, right off the living room. The large family room has backyard access. The owners suite features a roomy walk-in closet and private bathroom. Includes eero's wifi, a Ring Doorbell, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. *Photos of Previously Built Home, please inquire for details*
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $328,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A second officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and described the occupant as, "belligerently intoxicated."
A 72-year-old man went under the surface of the water in Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes National Park Sunday and had to be rescued by lifeguards.
Eleven region families were told to vacate their building Monday as an investigation revealed unsafe living conditions.
The vehicle drove off the roadway for an unknown reason, police said.
A Walmart employee described seeing Conn groping himself over his pants in front of a customer, police said.
"The Indiana State Police will be investigating the crash per Lake County's protocol," Gary police said.
A Lake Criminal Court jury must decide whether 8-month-old Maci Moor was shaken to death by her 32-year-old babysitter, Trisha Woodworth, or died of a stroke from accidental falls.
The single-vehicle crash took place at 11 p.m. Saturday on Calumet Avenue just north of Johnson Drive in Liberty Township, according to the Liberty Township Fire Department.
Porter County police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of the rollover crash on North Calumet Avenue, near the intersection with E. 632 North in Liberty Township.
"She said in order to do anything she wanted to do she had to submit to sexual abuse by (Limbrick)," the court document reads.