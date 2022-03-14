Looking for space in your next home? This Dunbar model includes vinyl floors in the living/kitchen/dining space, that is open and melded together perfectly and is upgraded to the designer model. The island in the kitchen is gigantic and can fit a large amount of seats and the kitchen is perfectly laid out. The master suite can fit a large bed and includes its own bathroom with quartz counters, two sinks, a walk in shower and a large walk in closet. The 2nd bathroom and bedroom are towards the front of the house and this great unit also includes laundry room in the hall by the garage. Moving outside, you'll be able to sit out under the covered back patio, right off the living room. The large family room has backyard access. The owners suite features a roomy walk-in closet and private bathroom. Includes eero's wifi, a Ring Doorbell, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. *Photos of Previously Built Home, please inquire for details*
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $334,016
Related to this story
Most Popular
The show crew will be coming to Northwest Indiana this spring.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
"There have been several calls regarding dead fish along the lake lately," the Cedar Lake Police Department said.
"Retailers are now seeing the Region as a suburb of Chicago and have slowly started to plant their base here. It took years for Whole Foods to finally commit to opening a store here and now it has been a very successful store for them along with numerous retailers and restaurants.”
A development agreement has been approved for Rimbach Square, a 208-unit apartment complex.
Anthony Miller admitted in his plea agreement he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend outside the bar when her male co-worker attempted to intervene and Miller repeatedly stabbed him.
"She stated that she did not realize Mr. Wilke was in that bad of condition, and that she did not do anything wrong," a court document states.
Police identified the men as suspects in the homicide after finding a pendant with wings at the crime scene that contained a photograph of a 21-year-old man killed in Gary in May 2020, records show.
First responders were called around 2 p.m. to a farm just outside of Kouts in Pleasant Township, said Kouts Fire Department Chief Jeremy Gettler.
Althirty C. Hunter III, 22, of Gary, was found not guilty of fatally shooting 19-year-old Marco Alonzo in the face during a drug deal involving Hunter's co-defendant Ashley Middleton.