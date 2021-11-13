The Florence is a charming ranch home that features a large kitchen with a wealth of space and hosts a perfect-sized pantry and a stunning, over-sized island with breakfast bar, all stainless-steel GE appliances, and Aristokraft 42'' cabinets. The kitchen adjoins the dining area, which lots of natural light and overlooks the backyard's beautiful patio. Alongside the kitchen and dining area is the open space of the warm and welcoming family room. The Owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and private, spa-like bathroom, so that you may rest and relax in style. Lastly, the home features two spacious secondary bedrooms with a conveniently located full hallway bathroom in between. Best of all, we pride ourselves on building your home with superior quality, protected by a 10-year structural warranty.Designer package!! Sunroom with a view to the pond and walking trails, 4' extension of the 2-car garage!!! Ready March 2022
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $343,956
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"I asked her why she left (the child) at home and she said he was sleeping and did not want to wake him up," according to the incident report. "Ms. Scott then began to give excuses for her actions and continued to say that this was the first time she has done this."
- Updated
"Law enforcement asked Jimenez-Perez about the suitcases in the car, and he claimed to not know what was inside of them," the charges read.
- Updated
The employee appeared concerned about being held to blame for the group's arrest and said he only wanted Tiauna Lee to leave, police said.
A new 55,000-square-foot warehouse-style store will serve restaurant owners and other small businesses across the Region.
- Updated
Police were told the woman had thrown medical equipment around a room in the house. Police found equipment knocked over and left on the floor in the vicinity of soiled cat litter.
Colton E. Koszczymski, 30, was facing two felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show.
A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. Friday from blunt force injuries.
The man faces multiple OWI charges.
- Updated
Brittany C. Chambers' 6-month-old daughter died of multiple injuries after Chambers violated a safety plan she signed with the state by leaving the child in a boyfriend's care, court records state.
- Updated
By failing to follow the statutory guidelines regarding revoking a defendant's bond, Buckley violated rules of judicial conduct requiring judges comply with the law and "to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary and to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety."