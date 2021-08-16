The Florence is a charming ranch home that features two, roomy, secondary bedrooms, two stylish bathrooms, an attached two-car garage, and an exquisite owner's suite with private bathroom. The large kitchen offers a wealth of space and hosts a perfect-sized pantry and a stunning, over-sized island with breakfast bar, all stainless-steel GE appliances, and Aristokraft 42'' cabinets. The kitchen adjoins the dining area, which lots of natural light and overlooks the backyard's beautiful patio. Alongside the kitchen and dining area is the open space of the warm and welcoming family room. The Owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and private, spa-like bathroom, so that you may rest and relax in style. Lastly, the home features two spacious secondary bedrooms with a conveniently located full hallway bathroom in between. Best of all, we pride ourselves on building your home with superior quality, protected by a 10-year structural warranty.Designer package!! Ready March 2022
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $349,846
