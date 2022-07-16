2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $359,990

Your search is going to STOP after viewing the Napa model that seamlessly melds the living/dining/kitchen space with a beautiful open concept model and has a WATER VIEW. Upon walking in, you'll immediately feel at home in the large welcoming foyer. Off to the side is a great den/office area. The kitchen feature 42 cabinets, and kitchen appliances! The dining space fits right in between the kitchen and large living space. Right off the living room if the Sun Room that brings in great extra light! Off to the side of the dining space is the 2nd bedroom & bathroom, plus the large owners suite that includes a great bathroom and walk in closet. Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! Home will have a September delivery *Photos of previously built home*