Stop! You have found your New Home. Fantastic 2 bed 1 full bath Summit Park 2nd Fl Condo nestled among the trees & overlooking the pool. Enter the foyer and gaze all the way through the Great Room to the private balcony overlooking the pool and gorgeous landscaping. Enjoy the outdoor space with your morning coffee or just relax.Steps from the GreatRoom is the Cozy Dining area & the fully equipped kitchen with plenty of storage and beautiful tile backsplash. The mainbedroom easily accommodates a King Sized bed and all the furnishings. Down the hall is the updated bath & second bedroom, perfect for guests, an office or den.The Well Maintained Buildings were resided and have newer roofs, plus the Community offers plenty of parking for you and your guests. A Home Warranty is included too! Enjoy all the amenities of this nearly maintenance free community, and so close to Historic Crown Point, biking & walking trails & so much more! Living just doesn't get better than this! Chicago Close
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $124,900
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is vowing to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University is secretly a front for the Chinese Communist Party.
Police found the driver walking away from the scene, leaving the injured salesman and burning vehicle behind.
A contractor died of a medical emergency while on the job at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill.
Anthony Miller, 25, is accused of stabbing a man 10 times in the chest, head, thigh and arm.
Hot dog! The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.
Court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.
"It’s not every day you get to be the first-ever major-league game in a state," said Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks. "Hopefully I don’t suck and give up the first homer in the state of Iowa."
A historic home designed by the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright recently sold for more than $1 million in Ogden Dunes.
In a letter read by a deputy prosecutor, Officer Martin Garza wrote he's patrolled Gary's streets for 15 years but has never seen anything as careless and vicious as Fredrick Craft Jr.'s actions that night.
Police said the driver intentionally struck the squad car in an attempt to flee from officers.