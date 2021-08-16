2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $124,900

Stop! You have found your New Home. Fantastic 2 bed 1 full bath Summit Park 2nd Fl Condo nestled among the trees & overlooking the pool. Enter the foyer and gaze all the way through the Great Room to the private balcony overlooking the pool and gorgeous landscaping. Enjoy the outdoor space with your morning coffee or just relax.Steps from the GreatRoom is the Cozy Dining area & the fully equipped kitchen with plenty of storage and beautiful tile backsplash. The mainbedroom easily accommodates a King Sized bed and all the furnishings. Down the hall is the updated bath & second bedroom, perfect for guests, an office or den.The Well Maintained Buildings were resided and have newer roofs, plus the Community offers plenty of parking for you and your guests. A Home Warranty is included too! Enjoy all the amenities of this nearly maintenance free community, and so close to Historic Crown Point, biking & walking trails & so much more! Living just doesn't get better than this! Chicago Close