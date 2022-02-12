 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $214,900

Home Sweet Home! This BETTER THAN NEW 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Story Open Concept City home with a 2.5 car garage has so much to offer! The main floor offers a beautiful kitchen with hardwood flooring, a large island and stainless-steel appliances (which stay). Upstairs there are 2 large bedrooms with a loft area which is great for a home office or second living area. The unfinished basement offers nothing but endless possibilities waiting for your own touch. Outback there is a nice sized patio which is great for entertaining or an outdoor living space. Not to mention it's located only minutes from the new Crown Point YMCA, the Youche Country Club, the Newer Crown Point High School and so much more. This HOME is PRICED TO SELL so SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWINGS TODAY!

