Home Sweet Home! This BETTER THAN NEW 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Story Open Concept City home with a 2.5 car garage has so much to offer! The main floor offers a beautiful kitchen with hardwood flooring, a large island and stainless-steel appliances (which stay). Upstairs there are 2 large bedrooms with a loft area which is great for a home office or second living area. The unfinished basement offers nothing but endless possibilities waiting for your own touch. Outback there is a nice sized patio which is great for entertaining or an outdoor living space. Not to mention it's located only minutes from the new Crown Point YMCA, the Youche Country Club, the Newer Crown Point High School and so much more. This HOME is PRICED TO SELL so SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWINGS TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dyer Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jeanna Marie Macocha, who turns 31 years old in a few weeks.
The Indiana Department of Child Services is working to find the daughter temporary housing and care.
Detective Sgt. William Fazekas was shot and wounded about 1 p.m. Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his shoulder, Gary police said.
Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant will again be idled next week as the worldwide semiconductor shortage drags on.
"If you engage in criminal activity on the expressways, you will be identified, you will be arrested, and you will be charged with the most serious charges under the law," state police said.
"That's where I'm going to throw your body after I murder you," John M. Doty reportedly told the girl, according to charging documents.
The woman is the fifth person to be charged since Lake County sheriff's police began an investigation in spring 2021 into suspicious mail sent to inmates at the Lake County Jail, court records show.
"I don’t understand why they would want to plop it in among houses," one Gary resident said.
"I keep bleeding and throwing up," defendant Kameron T. Cooks Jr. said. "I just want to know if my people know I'm here. Does anybody know I'm here?"
Traffic is slowly moving through the area but there will be heavy delays through Wednesday night.