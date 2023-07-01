The Napa Ranch features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open, light & airy concept. Kitchen, dining, and great room will amaze you!! This home is an entertainer's dream. Primary ensuite is spacious with large WIC. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, and Honeywell smart thermostat. Aylesworth is a BRAND-NEW community located in Crown Point school district and offers a community pool, pool house, splashpad, playground, firepit and walking trail. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA!! Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.