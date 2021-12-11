Christie ranch duplex featuring Designer Package!2 bedrooms PLUSstudy/flex room and spacious kitchen with large island, quartz countertops with undermount single bowl sink, 9' ceilings throughout, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colunist trim. A designated Wi-Fi guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A mother called 911 stating her daughter was being held and transported against her will.
Woman accused of striking boyfriend with car on U.S. 30 in Schererville, causing severe brain damage, courts say
- Updated
The woman alleges the man threatened to kill her so she was driving away, court records state.
- Updated
A man died in a two-truck collision Monday morning along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 just north of 61st Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.
- Updated
Newly unsealed court records show Hammond police executed search warrants for phone records and reviewed surveillance videos as they worked to identify suspects in the Halloween shooting.
- Updated
Officers were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street.
An ad for Munster Donuts at a recent Munster High School football game said, "Please don't crash into us."
- Updated
The defendant has a child who was recently born prematurely at 24 weeks, and the child's mother needs his help, a defense attorney said.
- Updated
"At no time was anyone in danger at Edison," she said.
INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing $270,000 from an opht…
- Updated
Jaden Mendez of Crown Point was severely burned Sunday in an accident that took place while he and his father, Jimmy, were repairing a furnace at an area business.