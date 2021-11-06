Christie ranch duplex featuring Designer Package!2 bedrooms PLUSstudy/flex room and spacious kitchen with large island, quartz countertops with undermount single bowl sink, 9' ceilings throughout, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colunist trim. A designated Wi-Fi guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $309,715
