The Lavender is a 1525 square feet 2 bedroom RANCH with den or make it a 3 bdrm. Also, can add a second bathroom.OPEN CONCEPT floor plan boasts a great room which is open to the kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. LOCATED IN WINFIELD NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD GRAND RIDGE. Award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION*