The Lavender is a 1525 square feet 2 bedroom RANCH with den or make it a 3 bdrm. Also, can add a second bathroom.OPEN CONCEPT floor plan boasts a great room which is open to the kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. LOCATED IN WINFIELD NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD GRAND RIDGE. Award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION*
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $333,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Remember, all of this stays between you and me," the accused reportedly told the boy after the massage.
A teenager was shot and killed late Sunday night in Crown Point when an apparent prank with a firearm ended in tragedy, according to the Lake …
Cleveland-Cliffs plans to reline a blast furnace at its Burns Harbor Works steel mill in 2025.
Police ask that anyone with additional information about the shooting contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Jen's Gourmet Cakes, Macy's Backstage, Beacon Behavioral Pediatrics and Smiles on Jefferson open; The Alignment Network closes
The Region's first Filipino bakery is now cooking up something sweet.