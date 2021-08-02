2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $339,900

This Beautiful Luxury Ranch Townhome is Now Available! Not even 1 year old, this townhome is packed with UPGRADES such as QUARTZ Countertops, High End Cabinetry, Kohler Plumbing Fixtures, Luxury Laminate Flooring, Tankless Water Heater, SS Appliances, Washer, & Dryer. The Gorgeous Kitchen has on Oversized Island with Seating, an Abundance of Cabinets, Soaring 13 Foot Ceilings and Accent Windows above the cabinets. The Master Bath has a Large Glass Surround Shower accented with Custom 12x24 Tile Surround, Double Sinks, and a Huge Walk-In Closet. Top Notch Construction with 2x6 framing, 8 Ft Insulated Garage Door, Marvin Windows, Steel Roofing, and LP Smart Side Composite Siding makes this home not only attractive but airtight and energy efficient with low utility bills. Maintenance Free. Phase 2 of Sawgrass includes a beautiful future green space with a dog park and park! Just minutes from Southlake YMCA outdoor pool, Fairgrounds, Hospital, & downtown CP. Cheaper to buy than build!