2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $345,000

Welcome to Sawgrass. No need for upgrades in these homes. Standard features include; quartz countertops, high end cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, luxury laminate flooring, tankless water heater, and FULL appliance package. 2x6 constructions, 8 ft insulated garage door, Marvin windows, steel roofing, and LP Smart Side. The Breckenridge is a two-story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of prep space and seating area at the peninsula. Please call to schedule your appointment. *pictures are of previous build, please contact agent to see selections for this home*

