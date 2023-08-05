Find your perfect sanctuary here!! **Available now**. Introducing the Ganby RANCH in the ultra modern and luxurious Sawgrass community! Standard features include; quartz countertops, high end cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, luxury laminate flooring, and a tankless water heater. We spared no expense on the construction either; 2x6 construction, 8ft insulated garage door, Marvin windows, steel roofing, and LP Smart Side composite siding finish off the look of these stunning buildings. The Ganby is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch. With soaring 18ft ceilings and windows above the cabinets, this great room is light and airy. Kitchen offers a large island and plenty of cabinets. This 1600 sq ft home offers plenty of space and tons of modern touches. Perfect for the busy professional or the avid traveler and close to ALL things great about Northwest Indiana!! Schedule today!!