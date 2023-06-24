****AVAILABLE NOW**** Introducing the Ganby 2 bed 2 bath RANCH that looks like it belongs on the side of the Breckinridge mountain range!!! Huge open concept living, kitchen, and dining with super tall ceilings! Soft close cabinets, quartz counters with water fall Island, Luxury laminate, SOLID CORE DOORS, tall modern base, wide modern case, 2x6 construction, 8' tall garage door, and loads more. Primary bed has a full en suite with a beautiful glass surrounded shower. Maintenance free living is perfect for the busy professional or the avid traveler! Schedule your showing today!