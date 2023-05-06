****AVAILABLE NOW**** Introducing the Ganby 2 bed 2 bath RANCH that looks like it belongs on the side of the Breckinridge mountain range!!! Huge open concept living, kitchen, and dining with super tall ceilings! Soft close cabinets, quartz counters with water fall Island, Luxury laminate, SOLID CORE DOORS, tall modern base, wide modern case, 2x6 construction, 8' tall garage door, and loads more. Primary bed has a full en suite with a beautiful glass surrounded shower. Maintenance free living is perfect for the busy professional or the avid traveler! Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $376,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Indiana Senate Bill 424, the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Bill, did not receive a hearing in the Indiana House Natural Resources Committee a…
There is now a buyer interested in the project.
The baby’s father, Eric Rangel Jr., 27, faces a murder charge, a battery charge and a neglect charge. The baby’s mother, Sandra Sosa, 23, face…
CFO Lela Simmons will be on administrative leave until an investigation is completed.
Christopher M. Lobody, 33, faces an arson charge as well as several drug-related charges for allegedly setting fire to the Schererville IHOP, …