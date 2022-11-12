Welcome to Sawgrass, luxury townhome community. No need for upgrades in these homes. Standard features include; quartz countertops, high end cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, luxury laminate flooring, a tankless water heater, and a full appliance package. We spared no expense on the construction either; 2x6 construction, 8ft insulated garage door, Marvin windows, steel roofing, and LP Smart Side composite siding finish off the look of these stunning buildings. The Ganby is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch. With soaring 13ft ceilings and windows above the cabinets, this great room is light and airy. Kitchen offers a large island and plenty of cabinets. This 1600 sq ft unit offers plenty of space and tons of modern touches. Home is expected to be complete in November, make your appointment now to walk through! Photos of previous build, color selections may be different.
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $410,000
