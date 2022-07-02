 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

2 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $321,373

2 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $321,373

Ready in July and available for showings now! Created for comfort, a Cordoba can suitanyone's lifestyle. Walking in, you'll find an open concept maintenance-free home with a largeliving area, gas fireplace and kitchen including stainless steel appliances and white paintedcabinetry. Add an owners' room with a large walk-in closet and spa-style shower, a guestroomwith closet and flex room as well as a 2-car attached garage, and you have a wonderful homeperfect for downsizing or wanting to live easy and cozy. This specific home also includes a fulllook-out basement with full-size windows viewing the back yard and a wood deck with stairs offthe breakfast, a rare feature for a Paired Villa! The Cordoba is a high performance, energyefficient home. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-year workmanship onthe roof and Industry-Best Customer Care Program.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts