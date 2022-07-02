2 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $321,373

Ready in July and available for showings now! Created for comfort, a Cordoba can suitanyone's lifestyle. Walking in, you'll find an open concept maintenance-free home with a largeliving area, gas fireplace and kitchen including stainless steel appliances and white paintedcabinetry. Add an owners' room with a large walk-in closet and spa-style shower, a guestroomwith closet and flex room as well as a 2-car attached garage, and you have a wonderful homeperfect for downsizing or wanting to live easy and cozy. This specific home also includes a fulllook-out basement with full-size windows viewing the back yard and a wood deck with stairs offthe breakfast, a rare feature for a Paired Villa! The Cordoba is a high performance, energyefficient home. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-year workmanship onthe roof and Industry-Best Customer Care Program.