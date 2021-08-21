Only 2 years young! Ranch luxury paired villa in the desirable subdivision of Greystone, Dyer/St. John, minutes from the Illinois border and easy access to Chicago! This two bedroom beauty was upgraded with wood floors throughout the common area, open concept and bump out dining room, stainless steel appliances, deluxe kitchen lighting with above and below cabinet lighting, and covered back patio! Bright front hall with skylight features the second bedroom with a full bath, and down the hall, a perfect home office or guest bedroom! The home truly opens up with a vaulted ceiling, oversized living room and kitchen combination which is perfect for entertaining! Tucked away is the full master suite with a lovely en suite bath and full, walk-in closet! The two-car garage offers extra storage, with walk-up attic space that can hold all of your keepsakes and seasonal items. All upgraded appliances and window treatments stay. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Agent related to seller
2 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $334,900
